Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 16:31 Hits: 2

Migrants who risk their lives to cross the Mediterranean to Europe on flimsy boats often piloted by people-smugglers, are at greater risk of dying now than for years, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120132