Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 19:15 Hits: 1

The international community must increase pressure on Myanmar ‘s military rulers in the wake of their decision to move ahead with death sentences against four individuals, including two prominent opponents of the regime, UN independent human rights experts said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120152