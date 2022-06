Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 18:03 Hits: 3

Ripple effects from the war in Ukraine have generated a severe cost-of-living crisis which no country or community can escape, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday at a press conference to launch the latest report on the conflict’s impacts on food security, energy, and financing.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1119962