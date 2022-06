Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 02:15 Hits: 5

World Oceans Day marked on 8 June, reminds us of the significant role oceans have in everyday life. Moreover, the 2022 theme – Revitalization: collective action for the ocean – underlines the importance of acting together to save our ocean.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1119922