Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 19:40 Hits: 2

Allegations of sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine are mounting, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Monday, expressing regret over a stark discrepancy between that painful reality, and the global community’s ambition to end the use of rape as a weapon of war.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1119832