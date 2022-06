Articles

Friday, 03 June 2022

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day on Friday, António Guterres marked the grim milestone with a renewed call for an immediate end to the violence, while the United Nations kept up its push to secure food and fertilizer exports from the war-torn region to the wider world, amid rising levels of food insecurity.

