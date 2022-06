Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 17:43 Hits: 0

“This planet is our only home”, Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for World Environment Day, to be marked this Sunday, warning that the Earth’s natural systems “cannot keep up with our demands”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1119712