The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Interview: ‘Any way you look at it, wars are evil’, UN Ukraine Crisis chief

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 0

Interview: ‘Any way you look at it, wars are evil’, UN Ukraine Crisis chief Amin Awad was appointed the UN Crisis Coordinator in Ukraine by Secretary-General António Guterres in February, following the Russian attack on the country. Marking 100 days since the 24 February Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN News spoke exclusively and in-depth to Mr. Awad, who explained what the UN is doing to try to end the conflict, and provide support and protection to millions of Ukrainian civilians caught in the crossfire, especially in light of the bitterly cold winter, which lies just a few months ahead.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1119642

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version