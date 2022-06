Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 15:33 Hits: 0

With some 27,800 migrants having crossed from the Horn of Africa into war-torn Yemen this year, the UN migration agency, IOM, expressed concern on Tuesday over the safety and well-being of those on the move.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1119372