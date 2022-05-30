The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Do more for environment or risk planet becoming ‘human sacrifice zone’: UN experts

Do more for environment or risk planet becoming ‘human sacrifice zone’: UN experts It’s been five decades since Sweden hosted the world’s first conference to make the environment a major issue, in recognition of the “human sacrifice zone” it could become if we fail to look after it, according to rights experts. On Monday, ahead of fresh discussions in Stockholm this week to discuss further action, the experts warned that much greater efforts are needed which could save millions of lives every year.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1119322

