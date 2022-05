Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 13:14 Hits: 4

On day three of her official mission to China, top UN rights official Michelle Bachelet described having a “valuable opportunity” to highlight rights issues and concerns with President Xi Jinping and other senior officials, the first such visit by a UN rights chief since 2005.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118992