Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 14:12 Hits: 0

With more than 3.5 million people having fled to Poland since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, continues to scale up its operations to provide aid to arrivals, the agency’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1119172