Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 27 May 2022

Amid growing insecurity and gang violence in Haiti, the numbers of desperate people resorting to risky sea crossings has sharply increased. On Friday the UN called for regional Governments to step up protection for refugees.

