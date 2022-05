Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 29 May 2022 04:31 Hits: 2

Women are often “placed second or even ignored” when they are employed as corrections officers in prisons and other detention centres, according to Téné Maimouna Zoungrana, an officer from Burkina Faso serving with the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1119242