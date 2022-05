Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 00:54 Hits: 1

Israelis and Palestinians must push beyond the paradigm of managing the conflict and move towards resolving it, the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process told the Security Council on Thursday, as he expressed particular concern that dynamics in the occupied West Bank could spiral out of control “at any time”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1119162