Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022 00:00 Hits: 0

Adolescent clubs and environmental youth groups are helping to bridge the education gap for Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/5/628f25ce4/youth-groups-give-young-rohingya-refugees-skills-sense-purpose.html