Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 17:08 Hits: 0

Today’s college graduates can become the generation to succeed “where my generation has failed” the UN chief said on Tuesday, urging the class of 2022, not to work for “climate wreckers” in industries that continue to profit from fossil fuels.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118932