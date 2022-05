Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 19:33 Hits: 1

For the first time, a Zimbabwean peacekeeper has been chosen to receive the prestigious 2021 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, UN Peacekeeping announced on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118962