Published on Monday, 23 May 2022

The UN migration agency IOM and the European Union’s Humanitarian Aid wing (ECHO), said on Monday that they are scaling up their efforts to respond to the needs of more than 325,000 displaced by the conflict in Yemen, including migrants and the communities that host them.

