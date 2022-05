Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 00:31 Hits: 3

The Ukraine war and other conflicts pushed the number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution over the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) informed on Sunday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118772