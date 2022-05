Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 16:46 Hits: 0

As 18 million people in Africa’s Sahel region teeter on the edge of severe hunger over the next three months, the UN released on Friday an additional $30 million from its emergency humanitarian fund, to boost the humanitarian response across four countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118702