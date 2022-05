Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 13:39 Hits: 0

Mali’s decision on 15 May to withdraw from the G5-Sahel group and its Joint Force is “unfortunate” and “regrettable”, a senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Wednesday, as she urged countries in the region to redouble efforts to protect human rights, amid protracted political and security crises.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118582