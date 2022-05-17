Human rights must be at heart of solution to Sri Lanka crisis : A UN Resident Coordinator blog

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

The severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka shows no signs of ending any time soon, with the country’s newly installed Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, warning of more difficult days ahead. Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, the most senior UN official in Sri Lanka, told UN News that, amid violent protests and the imposition of a state of emergency, any solution must involve a robust democracy and respect for human rights.

