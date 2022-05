Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 20:47 Hits: 4

Syrian families living in refugee camps in Iraq are facing new and alarming levels of food insecurity, according to figures released by the World Food Programme (WFP) and UN refugee agency, UNHCR, on Tuesday.

