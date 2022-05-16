The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First Person: I am a woman, a refugee, ‘I am who I am’

First Person: I am a woman, a refugee, ‘I am who I am’ The UN migration agency, IOM, is running migrant centres across six provinces in Turkey as part of its refugee response, which provide migrants, refugees, and host community members, with education, social services, law, vocational guidance, and community support. One of those who has benefited from the centres is Leyla Al Darazi, originally from Lebanon, who although born male, has identified as female since a young age. To coincide with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, marked on 17 May, Leyla told her story to Begum Basaran, a communications assistant with IOM Turkey. 

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118372

