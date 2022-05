Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 13 May 2022 16:27 Hits: 7

Recent deep cuts to overseas aid budgets by governments, will have “direct, negative impacts” on the ability of the world to reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UN chief warned on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118182