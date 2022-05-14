First Person: ‘I rescued over 1000 trafficking victims’

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 14 May 2022

A human trafficking expert at the United Nations has told UN News how she was instrumental in saving over 1000 trafficking victims, mainly in eastern Europe and Central Asia. Reda Sirgediene works for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the Regional Adviser on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling for Central Asia after serving for more than 20 years in the Lithuanian police force.

