Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 15 May 2022 04:31 Hits: 1

A group of former combatants with the FARC rebel group in Colombia have been reflecting on five years of peace and community building in a locality called Tierra Grata, which translates as “pleasant land”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1118242