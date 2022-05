Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 09 May 2022 15:30 Hits: 0

Under the guise of preventing money-laundering and cutting off terrorist financing, a new law in Nicaragua further restricts the functioning of civil society, “contrary to the country’s human rights obligations”, the spokesperson for the UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1117802