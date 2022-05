Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 00:00 Hits: 3

Amid ration cuts, more than one million items of clothing donated by retailers Gap Inc. and Hanes bring a welcome boost to refugees and hosts in South Sudan.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/5/627b61494/dressing-impress-gives-lift-refugees-south-sudan.html