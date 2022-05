Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees
Published on Monday, 09 May 2022

With no work and struggling to cope amid Lebanon's economic crisis, a Syrian refugee family are relying on their 10-year-old daughter's meagre income to stay afloat.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/5/6278d33b4/support-needed-syrian-refugees-reach-breaking-point.html