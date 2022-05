Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 16:00 Hits: 6

Chisinau in spring – the chestnut trees are in bloom, music pours from sidewalk cafés, and young people are everywhere. Although it seems peaceful in the capital of Moldova, if you listen, you can hear everyone speaking about the war, discussing the latest news from Ukraine and exchanging alarming prognoses.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1117772