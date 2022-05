Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 08 May 2022 22:49 Hits: 4

Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sunday that he was appalled by an attack on a school in Bilohorivka, eastern Ukraine, where many people were sheltering from the ongoing fighting.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1117782