Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 06 May 2022 20:21 Hits: 4

Peru has failed to protect the rights of two fleeing demonstrators who were shot dead when police opened fire on a non-violent march in February 2008, the UN Human Rights Committee said in a decision published on Friday.

