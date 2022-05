Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 20:36 Hits: 4

As part of the “long journey” to recover from the ravages of COVID-19, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid highlighted on Wednesday the need to build a more sustainable, resilient, and responsible global tourism sector.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/05/1117552