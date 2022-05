Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 13:36 Hits: 3

Mali’s ban on two major international broadcasters operating inside the country is a worrying development in itself but it also reflects growing regional intolerance towards freedom of expression, the UN rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1117242