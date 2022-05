Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 01 May 2022

A United Nations and Red Cross (ICRC) operation to evacuate desperate civilians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is underway, the Spokesperson for the humanitarian affairs office in the country confirmed on Sunday.

