Published on Friday, 29 April 2022

More than 3,000 people died or went missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean and the Atlantic last year, hoping to reach Europe, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday, appealing for $163.5 million to assist and protect thousands of refugees and asylum seekers.

