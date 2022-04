Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 April 2022 00:00 Hits: 6

More than 3,000 people died or went missing while attempting to cross the Central and Western Mediterranean and Atlantic last year to Europe. This is according to a new report released today by UNHCR,...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/4/626ba1be4/un-refugee-agency-appeals-urgent-action-amid-soaring-deaths-sea.html