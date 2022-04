Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022

Describing Ukraine as “an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain”, the UN chief took to the podium alongside its president in Kyiv on Thursday, vowing to increase support for the people amidst the suffering, and the millions displaced in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

