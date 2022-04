Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 April 2022 00:00 Hits: 3

Abdulrazak Gurnah reflects on the isolation and hostility he had to face as a young man – and argues in favour of more humane attitudes towards refugees and asylum seekers.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/4/626aa79e4/nobel-laureate-tackles-themes-displacement-history-home.html