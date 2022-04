Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 17:44 Hits: 0

The UN published promising news in the global fight for gender equality and opportunity on Wednesday, showing that when it comes to mathematics, girls are now performing as strongly as boys in the classroom – although there are plenty of barriers holding them back.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1117082