Extractive projects cause irreparable harm to indigenous cultures, languages, lives, speakers tell Permanent Forum

Extractive projects cause irreparable harm to indigenous cultures, languages, lives, speakers tell Permanent Forum The explosive growth of extractive operations around the world often plays out on indigenous people’s lands without their consent, causing irreparable harm to their livelihoods, cultures, languages and lives, speakers told the Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on Monday, as it opened its 2022 session amid calls to respect their free, prior and informed consent on the existential decisions uprooting their communities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1116902

