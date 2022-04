Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 00:00 Hits: 3

In response to the growing Ukrainian refugee crisis, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and humanitarian partners are appealing for increased financial support to help refugees and the neighbouring countries...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/4/6267ac074/unhcr-partners-call-urgent-support-refugees-ukraine-hosts.html