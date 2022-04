Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 14:32 Hits: 3

Amidst devastating Russian shelling and attacks on health care facilities and personnel, UN aid agencies said on Tuesday that they continue to mobilize inside Ukraine in an effort to help the country’s most vulnerable people.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1116432