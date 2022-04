Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022

Over the past two months, Ukraine has seen “suffering, devastation, and destruction on a massive scale”, the UN Crisis Coordinator for the country told journalists on Thursday, and echoed the Secretary-General in saying, “we must stop the bloodshed and destruction”.

