Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:26 Hits: 1

As five million people have already fled Ukraine and another seven million are displaced internally, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements urged the Security Council on Tuesday to ‘put aside’ its divisions and find a way to end the “horrific and senseless war”, now in its eighth week.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1116512