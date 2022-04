Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 18 April 2022

On the heels of Black History Month in February, Women’s History Month in March and the appointment of the first Black female Justice to the US Supreme Court in April, one African woman has been talking to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, about her childhood experience of fleeing conflict in Liberia to become a leading refugee advocate in her new homeland, the United States.

