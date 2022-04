Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees
Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Invading Russian forces have almost completely destroyed Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine. Former resident Alina Beskrovna recalled to UN News, a month-long ordeal sheltering in a basement there as she witnessed fierce fighting and obliteration, before her eventual escape.

