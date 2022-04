Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 13 April 2022 17:36 Hits: 2

As the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 continues to evolve, we cannot afford to ‘lose sight’ of the changes, the UN health agency said on Wednesday, warning that lower case numbers and deaths do not necessarily mean ‘lower risk’.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1116182